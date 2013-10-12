Stellar Spotlight: Robert “Rob” Medina is an example to follow By Rolanda Gallop

PALM BAY - Robert “Rob” Medina can still remember the sights of the concrete canyons of New York City along with the sense of community he shared with others, even while shining shoes in front of his father’s barbershop in the Bronx.



Where some found struggle in the Big Apple, Medina, the Manhattan-born son of Puerto-Rican parents, absorbed his father’s lessons of self-esteem by taking on challenges others would forego.



“I can’t tell you how many times my dad took on kids from the neighborhood as apprentices, he helped them improve their self-worth,” said Medina, who grew up in the Bronx but now lives in Palm Bay.



Al Dia Today Rob Medina give a speech at the Vietnam Memorial in Melbourne. Medina's life has taken him from the bright lights of New York to a six-year stint in the U.S. Marines in the early 1980s and, finally, brought him to Palm Bay in 1988.

ROCKLEDGE - For the 15,000 patients who rely on them each year, the paramedics and EMTs of Coastal Health Systems are literally lifesavers. Because of their help, these patients, many of whom have multiple medical issues, can access medical services such as dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation.



On the eve of celebrating 25 years in Brevard, Coastal remains unique among most ambulance systems in the country.



“A lot of ambulance services are privately owned, for-profit entities,” said Coastal president and CEO Bill McCarthy.



“Some are franchises or publicly traded companies.”





Al Dia Today President and CEO of Coastal, Bill McCarthy, shares a moment with ANT Stephanie Cole, who is getting ready to become a paramedic.

PALM BAY — As a board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Marshall I. Gladnick has literally provided eye care all around the world.

In addition to working in the U.S., he’s repaired eyesight from England to India, visited more than 100 countries as a teacher for the International Eye Foundation (IEF), and made 11 trips to Italy.



The native New Yorker, who graduated in the top 10 of his class at New York Medical College, completed his residency in Ophthalmology at the NY University/Bellevue Hospital Medical Center.

